Arrest made following disturbance in New Romney

A man has been arrested following a disturbance in High Street, New Romney.

Kent Police was called at 11.45am on Tuesday 14 January 2020 after two men were reportedly assaulted in an incident involving individuals known to one another.

A van was reportedly driven at them, without making contact, and no serious injuries were reported.

A 48-year-old, from the Tenterden area, has now been arrested on suspicion of assault and dangerous driving and bailed until 5 February 2020.

Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.

Witnesses are asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/8443/20.