Appeal released for missing Dartford teenager

Police are appealing for information to locate a teenager who was reported missing from the Dartford area on Monday, 6 January 2020.

Reuben Jarrett who is 17 was last seen at around 9.40pm and police are concerned for his welfare.

He is described as being black, around 5ft 11ins tall, of medium build with short black hair. When he was last seen he was wearing a black woolly jacket, black jogging bottoms and black trainers. He had a dark green push bike with him.

If anyone can help police with this missing person investigation, please call 101 quoting reference 06-1639.