Wimbledon burglary gang jailed for 40 months each

Danko Esteban Carvajal-Donaire, 20 ; Nicolas Portilla Astorga, 27; Claudi Donoso, 20 and Jorge Daniel Rojas, 22 all of no fixed address, were all convicted of conspiracy to commit burglary and going equipped to steal at Kingston Crown Court on Tuesday, 14 January.

They were each sentenced to 40 months’ imprisonment.

The court heard that the four, all Chilean nationals, were believed to be part of an organised criminal network, entering the UK exclusively to commit offences before returning home.

Police were called at around 6pm on 11 October 2019, after a burglary was reported at an address in Wimbledon. The residents returned home to discover that a large quantity of distinctive jewellery had been stolen.

Officers from the South West Command Unit began an immediate investigation and quickly established that a suspicious vehicle, a Black Honda HR-V had been seen in the vicinity of the address.

On Tuesday, 15 October, officers from Surrey police on patrol in Linkfield Lane, Redhill discovered the vehicle and stopped it.

The occupants – Carvajal-Donaire, Portilla-Astorga, Donoso and Rojas – were all arrested on suspicion of burglary and going equipped to steal after officers found gloves, torches, a screwdriver and a glass-breaker.

All four were taken into custody and officers from the South West Command Unit informed.

As officers investigated, they discovered a number of photographs advertising jewellery for sale – these included items stolen during the burglary on 11 October.

A photograph of Carvajal-Donaire and Portilla-Astorga was located which showed them wearing stolen items, while officers would also discover that Rojas was wearing a distinctive necklace, stolen during the same burglary, at the time of his arrest.

Messages in Spanish were translated which revealed that the sale of the stolen property was being arranged by the defendants.

All four men pleaded guilty and were remanded in custody.