Man who absconded after hit and run is jailed for 4 years.

Jake Bellfield, 27 of Tilley Road, Feltham appeared at Isleworth Crown Court on 7th January 2020, where he pleaded guilty to serious injury by dangerous driving and possession of criminal property.

He was sentenced to 4 years imprisonment and a 4 year disqualification from driving.

The court heard that in 9 November 2017, a drugs warrant was executed in Feltham and a large quantity of cash was found valued at £13,515 believed to be proceeds of crime.

Bellfield was subsequently interviewed and charged with being in possession of criminal property.

In December 2017, Bellfield was involved in a road rage incident with a vehicle, whereby his vehicle collided with a pedestrian. He then made off from the scene. The pedestrian was left with two broken wrists and lacerations to the face.

Having being charged with both the offences, Bellfield then went on the run abroad. He was finally tracked down and arrested by the West Area Proactive – Team 3 on Christmas Eve 2019 and was remanded in custody.

PC Matt Hunt – West Area Proactive Team said “Bellfield did his best to evade capture from the crimes that he had committed and also did not spare a thought for the pedestrian that he hit with his vehicle. I am hoping that the victim can now move on from this horrific incident, now he has been captured and convicted.”