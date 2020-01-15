A35 in Dorchester is closed in both directions due to flooding

The A35 near Dorchester in Dorset is closed in both directions between the A354 (Stadium Roundabout) and the B3150 (Stinsford Roundabout) due to flooding. Dorset Police are on scene and Highways England contractors are en-route to assist clearing the road.

A diversion is in operation:

Eastbound: Exit A35 at Monkeys Jump Roundabout on to the B3150 towards Dorchester and follow the route marked with a black circle symbol on road signs. This will take traffic eastbound on the B3150 through Dorchester to rejoin the A35 at the Stinsford Roundabout.

Westbound: Exit the A35 at Stinsford Roundabout on to the B3150 towards Dorchester and follow the route marked with a yellow circle symbol on road signs. This will take traffic westbound on the B3150 through Dorcester to rejoin the A35 at the Monkeys Jump Roundabout.