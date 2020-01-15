Woman charged with murder after Grinder meet in Battersea

Woman charged with murder of man in Battersea
Diana Cristea, 18 of Barnet, London was arrested on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 and later charged with:
-One count of murder (in relation to Adrian Murphy)
-One count of poisoning – administering a substance to endanger life/inflict GBH (against a 40-year-old man, the victim of the Walthamstow incident)
-Two counts of theft (in relation to both victims)
-Two counts of fraud by false representation (in relation to both victims)
She will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 15 January.
Joel Osei, 25 , of no fixed abode, was previously arrested on Thursday, 24 October and the following day was charged with:
-Two counts of poisoning – administering a substance to endanger life/inflict GBH (in relation to both incidents)
-Two counts of theft (in relation to both incidents)
-Six counts of fraud by false representation (in relation to both victims)
He was subsequently charged with murder on 5 December.
He has been remanded in custody and will appear at the Old Bailey on 17 February.