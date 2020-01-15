Storm Brendan, 10-storey tower block scaffolding collapse in Orpington

The aftermath of Storm Brendan. Road closures in place in Orpington after 10-storey high scaffolding collapsed.

Chelsfield Lane is currently blocked by the massive structure, which has spread across the road and there is a police cordon in place

A number of cars been damaged by the falling structure.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “Some scaffolding has fallen down. There are no injuries. We have closed Skittle Hill Lane and Chelsfield Lane.”

Emergency services including fire engines and ambulances have been sent to the scene.