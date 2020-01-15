Sixty Fire-fighters sent to tackle flat ablaze in Centre on London

Eight fire appliances and around sixty firefighters have been called to a fire at a flat on Star Street in Paddington.

Crews were called just after 6pm on Wednesday evening to the property that is engulfed in flames.

A number of firefighters in breathing apparatus have been committed into the building to tackle the blaze using two hose reels and a jet.

Residents are being advised to keep doors and windows closed as firefighters work to bring the blaze under control.

The cause of the blaze is currently unknown and under investigation

More information to follow