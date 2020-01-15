Police want to talk to two men who may have witness Gillingham Murder

Detectives are urging two men to come forward who may have important information in connection with a murder in Gillingham.

Anthony Eastwood was killed on the afternoon of Friday 20 December 2019, after suffering fatal stab wounds in Fox Street. A 17-year-old boy has since been charged with his murder and appeared at Maidstone Crown Court on 15 January, where he was remanded in custody. His next hearing will be on 17 February.

An investigation by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate is continuing and officers are now looking to identify two men, believed to have been wearing high visibility jackets and who were possibly builders or tradesmen.

It is reported they may have witnessed and intervened in an argument between a number of people in the Brompton High Street area, at around 6pm on the day of the offence. The people involved in the argument are believed to have then got into three vehicles – two Mercedes and a Volkswagen.

Enquires are also continuing to establish the whereabouts of a large knife and anyone living in Fox Street or the surrounding area is asked to report the discovery of such a weapon.

If you can help call 01634 792209, quoting reference 46/242350/19. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously, on 0800 555111, or by using the online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org