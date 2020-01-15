Pensioner Ghirmai Abraha, 72, is Missing from his home in Southwark

Police are appealing for help trying to locate Ghirmai Abraha, 72 years old, who is missing from his home in Southwark.

Mr Abraha was last seen around 1pm on 13th January 2020.

Ghirmal suffers from dementia and both his family and police are very concerned for his welfare.

He has in the past been found in Surrey.

Ghirmai is believed to be wearing a brown cap, brown scarf, black coat, brown trousers and brown shoes and walks with a cane.

If seen please call the Missing Persons Unit on 07775 542 227 or 101 ref 20MIS001773.