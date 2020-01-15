Manhunt for woman who assisted gunman

Detectives are appealing for information following a shooting in a nightclub on New Year’s Day 2019.

At 4.50am on 1 January 2019, an altercation occurred between two men inside Visions Nightclub on Kingsland Road in Hackney.

Following a struggle, a gun was fired; the resulting bullet struck an innocent 28-year-old woman in the leg.

She was taken to hospital and has since been discharged, although requires ongoing medical treatment.

Trident detectives have now released an image of a woman they believe left the venue with the man who fired the gun. She is described as a black woman with short red hair at the time of the attack.

Detective Constable Kerry Cooper, from Specialist Crime, said: “This altercation led to a completely innocent woman being injured and it is only by sheer luck she did not suffer more serious injuries.

“We believe this woman was present at the time of the attack and left the nightclub alongside the man who fired the weapon. We urgently need to speak to her as part of our investigation.

“Anyone who recognises her should call us on 101 with reference number 3029/01Jan19.”

A man was charged in August 2019 in connection with the incident.