Man robbed by a gang in Dartford

Witnesses are being sought by officers investigating a robbery in Dartford town centre. The incident took place at around 9pm on Saturday 11 January 2020 in Spital Street. The victim, a man in his 20s, is reported to have been approached by three men who took his passport from him, grabbed him from behind and punched him before running off in the direction of the High Street.

The three suspects are described as being white, one was around 5ft, 9ins tall with dark hair and wearing dark clothes, another was approximately 5ft, 11ins with light-coloured short hair and the third was wearing a black tracksuit.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who was travelling in the area around that time and has dashcam footage, to call Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting reference 46/6688/20.