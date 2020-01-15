Limehouse Link Tunnel closed after vehicle crashes during Police pursuit

A1203 Limehouse Link Tunnel is currently blocked eastbound due to to a police-led incident that has involved a vehicle that has failed to stop for Police and crashed.

Emergency services are the incident and TFL London are reporting that Queues are building on the approach and todexpect delays.

A spokesman for the Met Police said A vehicle pursuit has taken place by officers. The suspect vehicle has crashed two occupants have fled on foot from the scene

Police are trying to remove the suspect’s vehicle from the tunnel.