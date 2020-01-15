Edenbridge Burglar charged

A suspected burglar will appear in court after a leisure centre was targeted in Edenbridge.

On Monday 13 January 2020, two bank cards were reported stolen from a staff room in Stangrove Park.

It is alleged one of the cards was later used to fraudulently obtain cigarettes from a petrol station in Station Road. The second was also used in an unsuccessful attempt at the same location.

On the same day, a resident of Sunnyside contacted Kent Police to report he had disturbed a man trying to enter his house.

Shaun Moore, of no fixed address, was later arrested at Edenbridge railway station and charged with burglary, attempted burglary, fraud and attempted fraud.

The 28-year-old was remanded in custody to appear by video link before Medway Magistrates’ Court on 15 January.