A249 Sheppey Crossing closed due to High Winds

The A249 in Kent is closed in both directions between the B2005 and A250 due to strong winds on the Sheppey Crossing.

Traffic is being diverted by the Kingsferry Bridge.

Drivers planning to travel are encouraged to plan their journey in advance and check the latest weather and traffic conditions along the route. You can get the latest forecast from the Met Office and local radio. Drivers making journeys across the region should be aware of sudden gusts of wind, give high sided vehicles, caravans, motorbikes, and bicycles plenty of space.