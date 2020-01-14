Yellow Weather Warning issued for London the South East

A yellow weather warning has been issued for London and parts of the Southeast :Strong winds may cause some travel disruption.

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely. Some bus and train services likely to be affected and journeys taking longer than normal.

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges highly likely.

Some short term loss of power and other services is maybe experienced in some places. Coastal routes, communities and sea fronts maybe effected by spray and large waves coming on shore.

Southwesterly winds are expected to gust, 40 to 50 mph quite widely inland, with exposed coasts and hills seeing gusts of 50 to 60 mph and 70 mph in a few very exposed locations. Heavy rain may be an additional hazard in places. Wind will continue to ease from the west during the early hours.