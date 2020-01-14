Second man charged with the murder of Leshawn Williams from Newham

Detectives investigating the murder of Leshawn Williams in Newham have charged a second man with murder.

Jerome Hyde (also known as Thomas), 28, of Gatcombe Road, E16, was arrested after attending a south Police station on Monday, 13 January.

He was subsequently charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.

He is due to appear in court – further details await – on Tuesday, 14 January.

Leshawn, 29, was pronounced dead shortly after 2am on 21 December after police were called to reports of a man stabbed in Hanameel Street, E16.

Officers have previously charged another man in connection with Leshawn’s murder.

Michael Hyde, 28 of Mistletoe Court, Old Town, Swindon, was charged with the murder of Leshawn Williams on Thursday, 9 January

He appeared at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on 10 January and then at the Old Bailey on Monday, 13 January.

The pair are both related