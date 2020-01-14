Police release image of Queenborough Robbery suspect

A computer-generated image of a man has been issued by our officers investigating a report of a robbery in #Queenborough.
At around 7pm on Saturday 16 November 2019, a woman left a shop in Main Road and crossed over the street into Stanley Avenue where it is alleged a man approached her from behind, stole her purse from her pocket and punched her before running from the scene.
The man is described as being white, aged in his early 30s, with a bald head, round face and a tear drop tattoo under his right eye. He was wearing dark clothing with his hood up.
Anyone who recognises the person in the image is asked to call Kent Police on 01795 419119 quoting 46/219985/19.
Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or using the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org