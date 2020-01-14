Manhunt for two suspected rapists after woman is attack in Guildford hotel

Police releasing images of two men who we would like to speak to after a 19 year-old woman was raped in Guildford.

The woman was assaulted after becoming separated from her friends during a night out on Friday 11 October.

Officer believe the assault took place at the Travelodge at Woodbridge Meadows and would like to speak to two men who were seen in the hotel as they may be able to help us to establish what happened.

The first man is described as:

Asian.

Aged in his twenties

Slim build and around 5ft 4ins tall.

The second man is described as:

Asian.

Aged in his twenties.

Slim/athletic build.

Wearing a white Calvin Klein t-shirt.

Detective Constable Matt Cable, who is investigating the incident, said: “Specialist officers have been providing support to the victim. I’m releasing these CCTV images of two men we would like to speak to after following other lines of enquiry. If you recognise them please call 101 immediately”.

A 25 year-old man who was arrested as part of our investigation has been released without charge and will face no further action.

Anyone who knows who the men are or who has information that could assist our enquiries is asked to call Surrey Police on 101 (999 in an emergency) quoting PR/ 45190108532.