Emergency services called to Hit and Run on White Hart Lane in London

Police have closed off Great Cambridge Road and junction of White Hart Lane in North London following an incident after a vehicle failed to stop and struck a man. He was thrown up in the air like a rag doll said workers at the near by Kebab shop on the junction.

Paramedics treated the man at the scene and he has has been rushed to hospital.

A spokesman for the Met Police said :Officers were called by LAS at 9.12pm on Monday, 13 January to Great Cambridge Road, junction with White Hart Lane, N17, following reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian.

Officers attended and found a man, believed to be aged in his 40s.

He was taken to an east London hospital; his injuries are being treated as life-threatening at this stage.



The car involved did not stop at the scene; enquiries to locate it are ongoing.

Road closures are in place.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident should call 101 ref CAD 7244/13 Jan.