Drugs and weapon found after Police pursue stolen car leading to Tactical contact in Bexleyheath

Two people have been arrested this evening following a police pursuit around the streets of Bexleyheath.

Officers signalled for the driver to stop he failed to stop and vehicle pursuit followed. A number of police vehicles were used to pursue the fleeing vehicle.

Tactical contact was made to stop the vehicle on Trinity Place in the town.

The driver has been arrested failed to stop for Police and Dangerous driving the passenger of the vehicle was also arrested. Police have further revealed that the car was stolen, Drugs and weapons found in the vehicle.