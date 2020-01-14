Arson investigation launched car destroyed by fire in Maidstone

An appeal for information has been issued by officers investigating a suspected arson in Maidstone.

Kent Police was called at around 12.30am on Monday 13 January 2020, to a report a car was on fire whilst parked on a driveway on Glebe Lane, Barming. The fire also spread to a nearby house causing external damage. Officers attended the scene, along with Kent Fire and Rescue Service which extinguished the blaze.

Investigators are asking anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious or unusual to call Kent Police on 01622 604 100, quoting crime reference 46/7275/20. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or using the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org