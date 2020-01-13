Computer-generated image is released in Ramsgate rape investigation

A computer-generated image of a man has been released by officers as part of their continued investigation into an attempted rape in Ramsgate.

The offence is reported to have taken place in a public toilet at the junction of Grange Road and St Augustine’s Road at around 1.10pm on Sunday 1 December 2019.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was uninjured and was able to run from the suspect after he grabbed her.

A 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with the offence on the same date and was bailed, pending further enquiries, until 26 February.

Anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to an officer, or who recognises the man pictured, is asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/229773/19.