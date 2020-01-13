A14 Orwell Bridge in Suffolk closed due to strong winds

Road users in the east of England are being advised that the Orwell Bridge in Suffolk is closed for safety reasons, due to strong winds, and is expected to remain closed until around 11pm tonight.

Highways England will continue to monitor wind speeds closely before making a further decision about when to reopen the bridge based on the safety of road users.

Due to the forecast wind strength and direction it is not safe to allow any vehicles to pass across the bridge during the period of closure.

The diversion route is via the A1156, A1189 and A1214 through Ipswich and will be clearly signed.

Met Office forecasts are warning of further strong winds on Tuesday (14th January) evening and at other times during the week. The bridge will only be closed when it is essential for safety reasons and for as short a time as possible.

Drivers planning to travel are encouraged to plan their journey in advance and check the latest weather and traffic conditions along the route. You can get the latest forecast from the Met Office and local radio.

Drivers making journeys across the region should be aware of sudden gusts of wind, give high sides vehicles, caravans, motorbikes, and bicycles plenty of space.