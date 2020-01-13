Teenager charged over Gillingham murder



Detectives investigating the death of a man in Gillingham have charged a teenage boy with his murder.

The 17-year-old, from Barking, London, was arrested by Kent Police officers in Coquelles, France, in the early hours of Saturday 11 January 2020. A woman in her 40s who was also detained on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released from custody pending further enquiries.

Officers from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate launched a murder investigation following the death of a 35-year-old man in Fox Street, Gillingham, on the afternoon of Friday 20 December 2019. He had suffered fatal stab wounds during the incident. The boy who has been charged with his murder, who cannot be named, is due to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Monday 13 January.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident, which includes establishing the whereabouts of a large knife. Anyone living in Fox Street or the surrounding area is asked to report the discovery of such a weapon by calling 01634 792209 quoting reference 46/242350/19. You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously on 0800 555111.