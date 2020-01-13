Teen remains critical after airlift from Sittingbourne collision

Witnesses are being sought after a teenager suffered serious injuries following a collision in Sittingbourne.

A blue Volkswagen Scirocco was travelling along Mill Way from Eurolink Way when it was involved in a collision with a pedestrian who was crossing the road. The collision took place at around 6.25pm on Sunday 12 January 2020. A teenage boy was taken to a London hospital with head injuries and remains in a serious condition.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are investigating the incident and are appealing for witnesses, or anyone who was travelling along that road and has dashcam footage, to call their appeal line on 01622 798538 or email [email protected] quoting HW/FM/004/20.