Rapist who attacked two woman is jailed

A man who attacked two women in separate incidents in Greenwich has been sentenced to 17 years in jail.

Alan Green, 39 , of Thanington Court, SE9, was found guilty at Woolwich Crown Court on Monday, 25 November 2019 of one count of digital penetration and one count of attempted rape in relation to an incident in Blackheath in March 2019.

He was also found guilty of three counts of rape and two counts of digital penetration in relation to an incident in Tunnel Avenue in June.

On Monday, 13 January, he was sentenced to 17 years in jail, with an extended licence period of four years.

The court heard that at 4.30am on Saturday, 9 March 2019, a woman in her 50s was on her way to work walking across Blackheath Common when she saw a man sitting on a bench. A bike was resting next to him. The victim was not immediately alarmed as she was used to cyclists being in the area at that time

However as she got closer to him, the man got up and started walking towards her with the bike. The suspect then approached the victim and pushed her to the ground, where he attempted to rape her before fleeing the scene on his bicycle.

The victim briefly fought with the man to get her bag back as he fled. Terrified and traumatised, she then made her way to work and alerted colleagues, who informed police.

At 2am on Saturday, 2 June 2019, a woman in her 20s was talking on the phone to a friend as she approached a footbridge near Tunnel Avenue, SE10.

She became aware of a man who passed her before turning back on himself, which alarmed her. The victim was then grabbed by the man. She tried to fight him off but was pulled into a bush, where she was raped three times. The suspect then fled on a bicycle.

The victim was able to return home, where she alerted police.

An investigation was launched, and officers identified Green through forensic evidence as being the person responsible. He was arrested at his home on Wednesday, 19 June. He answered no comment during interview.

Detective Constable Andrew Sumpter, the investigating officer, said: “Green is clearly a dangerous offender and we are pleased he will now be behind bars for a significant period of time.

“The two women subject to his attacks will never be able to forget what happened to them last year and we want to commend their bravery in supporting this lengthy investigation.”