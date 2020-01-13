Police are extremely concerned for the welfare of a mother and son

Crystal Ayres, 33, and her seven-year-old son Elijah were last seen getting into a car in Battle around 4.30pm on Monday (13 January).

The car has since been located behind Battle railway station and it is believed the pair could be travelling by train.

Crystal is white, 5’ 2” and with long blonde hair in a high ponytail. She was last seen wearing a black skirt, black tights, a black and white blouse and a black cardigan.

Elijah is white, 3’ 9” and with light brown hair, which is longer on the top and short on the sides. He was last seen wearing his school uniform which is a dark green jumper, a white polo shirt, grey trousers and black shoes.

Crystal has links to Arundel.

If you see Crystal and Elijah please dial 999 immediately. If you believe you may have seen them since they were last seen, report this to us without delay either online or call 101 quoting 928 of 13/01.