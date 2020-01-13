PC jailed after fake sex attack claims

A serving police officer has been sentenced to three years imprisonment for perverting the course of justice.

Hitesh Lakhani, 42, a serving police constable based at the Central West Command Unit, was found guilty at Kingston Crown Court on Tuesday, 10 December of perverting the course of justice.

He was sentenced on Friday, 10 January.

The court heard that on 5 September 2018, while off duty, PC Lakhani called police to say a child had been sexually assaulted in Uxbridge.

An investigation began, however no related allegations were identified and analysis of CCTV showed the alleged offence did not happen.

PC Lakhani remains suspended from duties. Now that criminal proceedings have been completed, a misconduct review will take place.