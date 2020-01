Police were called to Prince Albert Road, NW1, at 4.10pm on Monday, 13 January to reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service.

A man was found injured. He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

His condition has been assessed as non life-threatening.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene and is helping police with their enquiries.