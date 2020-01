Police were called at 7.50pm on Sunday, 12 January to Clifton Road SE25, to reports of a man having been stabbed.

Officers attended.

A man aged in his 30s was found suffering from a stab injuries to his hand and shoulder. His Injuries are not life-threatening.

Another man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery, possession of an offensive weapon and GBH. He has been taken into custody.

Enquiries into the circumstances continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 ref 6106/12Jan.