Large Police response to road in Greenwich

A number of Police vehicles remain at Langbrook Road in Greenwich SE3 following an emergency call made to Police just before 7pm.

Five Police cars, a dog unit and four vans were scrambled to the address on Monday evening.

A sea of blue-lights could be seen in the road with officers revealing not much was happening at the address despite the large response. The road was blocked for a short time whilst Police tried to work out what was happening at a property in the road.

The Met Police have been approached for comment

More to follow