Large Police response to road in Greenwich

13th January 2020
1 Min Read

A number of Police vehicles remain at Langbrook Road in Greenwich SE3  following an emergency call made to Police just before 7pm.

 

Five Police cars,  a dog unit and four vans were scrambled to the address on Monday evening.

 

A sea of blue-lights could be seen in the road with officers  revealing not much was happening at the address despite the large response.  The road was  blocked for a short time whilst Police tried to work out what was happening at a property in the road.

The Met Police have been approached for comment

 

More to follow

