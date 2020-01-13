Human remains found after Hounslow Heath Park search thought to be William Algar

Detectives are renewing appeals for information and witnesses following a murder in Barnes.

On Saturday, 11 January, forensics officers carried out a search in the area of Edgar Road, close to Hounslow Heath, as part of the ongoing investigation into the murder of 53-year-old William Algar, known to friends and family as Blaise.

During the course of the search, human remains were found. Whilst identity has not been confirmed, Blaise’s family have been updated and continue to receive the support of specially trained officers.

A scene remains in place and officers are expected to be in the area for several days.

Detective Inspector William White, from Specialist Crime, said: “This is a significant development in our investigation to establish what happened to Blaise.

“The location of our search is in a residential area, close to Hounslow Heath.

“Were you walking on the heath? Did you see anyone carrying anything? I am urging anyone who saw anybody acting suspiciously to come forward and speak with us.

“I am also still keen to hear from anyone who had contact with Blaise during November and December last year. He was known to visit the local shops in the Castlenau area – did you notice him or speak to him?

“Our thoughts remain with his family and friends, and we will continue to provide them with the support they need.”

Superintendent Richard Smith, of the South West Command Unit, said: “The murder of Mr Algar has caused considerable concern for local people in Barnes and across the borough of Richmond upon Thames.

“Local officers have been working closely with detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command and the local authority to progress this investigation as quickly as possible. My thoughts remain with Mr Algar’s family and friends as they come to terms with the terrible events of the last few weeks.”

Blaise, who lived at the address, was discovered during a search of the property on Nowell Road, SW13 on Friday, 3 January.

Officers attended after concerns had been raised about the welfare of an occupant.

A post-mortem examination was carried out at Kingston Mortuary on Sunday, 5 January and gave the cause of death as a stab wound to the chest.

Anyone with information that could assist police with their enquiries is asked to contact the incident room on 020 8721 4054, or stay anonymous by contacting the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.