Fifteen year old charged with GBH after Poplar stabbing

A teenager has been charged in connection with a stabbing in Upper North Street in Poplar, E14.

The 15-year-old was arrested on suspicion of GBH on Sunday, 12 January and charged in the early hours of Monday, 13 January.

He is due to appear at Stratford Youth Court later this morning.

The victim, a 16-year-old boy, remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

Enquiries into the circumstances continue.

An investigation continues, led by officers from the Central East Command Unit.

Anyone who has information that could assist police should call 101 ref CAD 1150/12 January.