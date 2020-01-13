Family appeal to help find East Cowes Man Harry Stagg who has gone missing in Spain

Family and friends of 23-year-old Harry Stagg from East Cowes are appealing for help in locating the man from the Isle of Wight who has gone missing in Spain.

Harry set off from the Isle of Wight – oddly without a mobile phone – back in November. He was due to spend the festive period at his grandad’s house but failed to arrive, according to The Olive Press.

It’s understood that Harry travelled down through France before heading to Bayona to meet a friend. They did meet but became separated as they crossed the border into Spain.

On 29th November, Harry attempted to call home from a Police station in Huesca but the call was missed. It is known that Harry then made a call to his friend and arranged to meet in Huesca – but Harry hasn’t been seen or heard of since.

The 23-year-old is described as white, 6ft 2″ tall with dark brown hair and dark brown/green eyes. He is said to be shy but well-spoken.

Since Harry’s mysterious disappearance, a new bank card has been received in the post back here on the Island.