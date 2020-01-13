Emergency services called to reports of an explosion in Gravesend

Fire crews from Kent fire and Rescue service and Kent Police have been called after a member the public called reporting 999 reporting that there had been an explosion in Gravesend.

Two fire crews and Police officers rushed to Medhurst Gardens just before 10pm on Monday.

A search is continuing, Fire crews have been stood down after no visible signs are present. Two officers from Kent Police are carry out a door door search to try and establish were and if anything untold ward has happen.

It is currently unclear if the cause is in fact a hoax

One resident who asked not to be-named said that they had Police up on the road earlier in the evening. Now the Police and the fire have turned up.



Officers spoke to a number of residents who has been drawn out by the blue lights from the two fire appliances asking if they had heard anything and if they were on Medhurst Gardens. They had been called to reports of an explosion in the area.

Kent fire and Kent Police have both been approached for comment