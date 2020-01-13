CCTV image released after shopping centre phone theft

A CCTV image has been issued by detectives investigating a burglary of a shop in Tonbridge where a quantity of mobile phones were stolen. Between 11.30pm on Tuesday 31 December 2019 and 7.45am on 1 January 2020 a break-in was reported at a premises in The Pavilion Shopping Centre, High Street.

Two men are reported to have gained access to the premises via the roof and broke into a metal holding cage to steal a number of devices including 34 mobile phones.

Crime scene investigators have carried out a forensic examination of the location and officers have been exploring any local CCTV opportunities. Detectives are now able to release a CCTV image of a man who may have important information regarding this investigation.

Anyone who recognises this man or has information should call Kent Police on 01622 604100 quoting 46/1042/20.