Man knocked unconscious in Maidstone street robbery

Witnesses to a reported robbery in Brenchley Gardens, Maidstone, are being urged to come forward to Kent Police.

The incident happened between 4.30pm and 5pm on Friday 10 January 2020.

It was reported that the victim, a man in his 20s, was knocked unconscious after being attacked from behind by a number of unknown suspects.

When he awoke he realised his backpack, wallet, mobile phone and jacket were missing. He had suffered numerous cuts and bruises to his face and body but was otherwise not seriously injured.

Anyone with information is urged to call the appeal line on 01622 604100 quoting reference 46/6321/20.