Victoria station in lockdown after man is stabbed

Officers from Met Police have closed off a road near Victoria Station while they respond to a person who has been stabbed.

Emergency services are outside the station along Wilton Road, near to Victoria bus station.

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed they are responding to an incident after a person has been stabbed. Paramedics have treated the man who has been rushed to hospital.

A spokesman for the Met Police Said: That officers were called by London Ambulance Service after a man was stabbed outside the busy station at just after 3.39pm

They added: “The man was taken to hospital for treatment; his injury is not believed to be life-threatening.

“At this early stage, there have been no arrests. Enquiries continue.”

At present, trains are still running as normal to and from the station, although bus services are disrupted.