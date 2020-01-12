Vehicle from Hit and run fatal Surrey crash has been found

Officers have now located the vehicle that they were seeking after a pedestrian died on the A22 at Whyteleafe on Thursday night (9 January).

Officers were called at 10:11pm to the A22 Godstone Road at the junction with Hillside Road. A pedestrian was found seriously injured. Sadly the pedestrian, a 30 year-old man from Warlingham, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been informed.

Police are still investigating the circumstances of how the man was injured, and ask that anyone with information or dashcam footage that could assist our enquiries is asked to call Surrey Police on 101 (999 in an emergency) quoting PR/ 45200003550.

You can also give information, 100% anonymously, to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111; or through their anonymous online form: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/