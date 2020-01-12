Two arrested after JCB ploughed in to Hedge

Arrests after stolen JCB collides with hedge in Chartham

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of theft after a JCB collided with a hedge in Chartham, near Canterbury.

Officers travelled to Bolts Hill shortly after 8.30pm on Saturday 11 January 2020 following reports of suspicious activity involving the yellow digger, which did not stop when signalled.

The JCB then collided with a hedge in Parish Road before two men left the scene on foot.

Officers carried out a thorough search of the local area with assistance from sniffer dogs and the National Police Air Service helicopter, and soon arrested two men on suspicion of theft.

A 51-year-old man from Ashford and a 39-year-old man from Dover remain in custody pending further enquiries.

The JCB is reported to have been stolen from an address in Ottinge, near Folkestone, earlier the same evening.