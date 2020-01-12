Third man charged with Hounslow murder

Detectives investigating a murder in Hounslow have charged a third man.

Emeka Dawuda-Wodu, 18 of Netherwood Road, W14, was arrested on Friday, 10 January, and on Sunday, 12 January was charged with murder.

The charge was brought in connection with an investigation into the murder of 35-year-old Ebrima Cham in Hounslow on Thursday, 19 December.

Emeka Dawuda-Wodu will appear before Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 13 January.

Detectives continue to appeal for information in relation to enquiries.

A 31-year-old man who was arrested on Tuesday, 31 December has been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon. He appeared in custody at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 2 January.

A 39-year-old man arrested on Thursday, 26 December was charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon. He appeared in custody at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 28 December. A plea and directions hearing has been scheduled on 27 January 2020, at the Old Bailey.

A 68-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday, 22 December, has been bailed to a date in mid-January.

A 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday 20 December and taken into custody. He has since been released with no further action.