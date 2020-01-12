Police appeal after seventeen year old is killed in fatal collision on the M275 in Portsmouth

Officers closed the road after a single-vehicle collision just before 10am.
Police investigating the fatal are now appealing for witnesses after a 17-year-old boy died in the collision after the blue Ford Focus he was in crashed. He was the only person in the vehicle.
His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
Officers are investigating the exact circumstances of the collision and are keen to speak with anyone who witnessed it.
Were you driving on the M275 at this time? Maybe you have a dash cam in your car and captured the vehicle in the moments leading up to the collision?
Anyone with information can call 101, quoting 44200014162. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.