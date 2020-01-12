Pensioners home involved in a vigilante vandal attack

The home of a 90 year old woman has been attacked under the cover of darkness in the town of Lydd in Kent.

The vile attack took place on Saturday evening when the home of the disabled pensioner who is in her 90s came under attack with windows being smashed paint thrown at the property and the words RAPIST painted on the walls.

The windows of the detached home were damaged and other substances thrown at the frail woman.

The family of the convicted rapist have themselves condoned the horrific attack that took place several years ago and have campaigned for restrictions to be place that he may never be allow in Kent as part of his parole conditions if he is ever released. The family have disowned him and have had no contact with him for several years.

A relation of the pensioner who came under attack said :” To the person or people behind this you are cowards and have broken the law and if caught you will be punished!! My poor Nan didn’t do anything wrong”

A spokesman for Kent Police said that are probing the late-night attack and have launched an investigation.

A statement will be issued later.