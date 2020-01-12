Murder probe launched in HMP Thameside

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man in his 40s has died following an incident that took place inside HMP Thameside.

The incident is understood to have taken place in the early hours of this morning.(Sunday)

Police were called to HMP Thameside in Greenwich after an inmate was discovered to be suffering from a slash injury to his throat by wing staff who were carrying out checks on the wing.

A Spokesperson from the MET Police said: “The man, aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene by the London Ambulance Service.

“Officers are working to inform his next of kin.

“Formal identification and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.