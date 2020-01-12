M275 closed following serious collision

The M275 northbound link road to the M27 westbound in Hampshire is closed, due to a serious collision. Hampshire Police are on scene. Collision investigation work will be undertaken therefore, the closure is likely to remain in place for several hours.

Road users wishing to join the M27 westbound carriageway from the M275 northbound are advised to join the M27 eastbound. Continue on to the A27 travelling east and exit at the A2030 junction, circulate the roundabout and re-join the A27 travelling west. Continue on to the M27 west.