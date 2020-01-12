A collision has taken place on the #M25 #J10 #Wisley to #J9 Leatherhead.

Four vehicles have been involved in a collision that happened just before 5pm on Sunday evening. Fire crews from Surrey Fire and rescue service were called to the incident involving one vehicle on it roof. No persons were trapped and the vehicles and the scene was made safe by firefighters.

Other Emergency services currently remain on scene, and currently Police have lanes 1,2,3 closed.

Take care on the approach and remember Red X means lane is closed this section of the M25 have live red x cameras.

A spokesman for Highways England said: The incident is currently causing approx 6 miles of congestion on the #M25 anti-clockwise between J11 #Chertsey and J9 #Leatherhead adding at least 50 minutes to normal journey times. Please plan ahead if travelling this evening.

More to follow