Police are currently in the area of Edgar Road, close to Hounslow Heath, as part of the ongoing investigation into the murder of William Algar, 53, known to friends and family as Blaise.

Officers have been in the area since the morning of Saturday, 11 January. Forensic examinations at the site are expected to continue throughout the weekend.

Blaise’s family are being updated with the investigation and continue to receive the support of specially trained officers.