Fire crew tackle chimney fire in Ashford

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a chimney fire on Summer Leeze in Ashford. One fire engine was in attendance and crews used a ladder and chimney gear to tackle the blaze and remove debris. No casualties were reported, and the cause is believed to be accidental. Following the fire, firefighters are reminding the public to get all chimneys cleaned and inspected to ensure it’s in good working order. Throughout the colder months, you might be thinking of lighting your open fire, wood burning stove or other ‘real flame’ appliance and using your chimney again but firefighters advise you to ensure they are properly maintained and swept regularly to reduce the risk of a fire.