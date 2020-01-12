CCTV image released as suspect in Ashford Burglar

Do you recognise this man? Police believe he may be able to help us with our enquiries into an attempted burglary in #Ashford.

Between 3pm and 3.20pm on Saturday 30 December 2019 an attempted break-in was reported at a premises in Highfield Road. The suspect tried to open the door but left without success. Nothing was reported stolen and nothing was damaged.

Police are making enquiries into the incident and believe the man in the CCTV image may have important information.

Anyone who recognises this man or has information should call us on 01843 222289 quoting 46/247574/19. Alternatively contact Kent Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.